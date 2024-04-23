Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Openly Jewish
Last week, the English-speaking world watched in horror a short video clip of a Jewish man in central London being kept away from a pro-Palestinian…
  
Ayaan Hirsi Ali
2
The Moral Argument For Open Borders, and Why It’s So Very Bad
A Deep Dive
  
Ayaan Hirsi Ali
2
The GOP Learns to Fight
How Republican Politicians Have Followed their Voters on Immigration
  
Ayaan Hirsi Ali
1
Lost Art
The History of the World's Vanished Treasures
1
Subverting the Nuclear Family
How Cancerous Ideas Infiltrated Your Home
  
Ayaan Hirsi Ali
4
Mayor with Turkish Islamist Links Shuts Down NatCon Brussels
Subversion in Belgium
  
Ayaan Hirsi Ali
1
A Regulus for the Russians
An Elegy for Alexei Navalny
1
Restoration
Welcome to my new platform
  
Ayaan Hirsi Ali
8
