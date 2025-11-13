A disturbing story from Sweden captures the persecution of Christians in Europe. Daniel and Bianca Samson, a Christian couple, refused their teenage daughter’s request for a phone and makeup. It was a small act of ordinary parenting—loving, firm, and entirely reasonable. But when the girl made a false report at school, the state descended on the family with bureaucratic fury. Officials accused the parents of “religious extremism” and seized both daughters. What began as a household dispute became an ideological trial. In today’s Europe, parental authority is treated as oppression, Christian duty as danger, and belief itself as a public threat.

When JD Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, he did not challenge Europe’s enemies abroad but the emptiness within. His message was as eloquent as it was emphatic: a civilization that no longer knows what it stands for cannot defend itself. Europe, once defined by courage and conviction, now lies smothered beneath paperwork and moral paralysis. What was once the cradle of Christianity has become a crucible of cynicism — a place where the sacred is remembered but no longer revered, and where devotion itself is treated as defiance.