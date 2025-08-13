The West is Starting to Resemble Somalia
I spoke with Steve Edginton from GB News about my journey from Somalia to the West, and how the Somali clan-based mentality often clashes with the values of Western societies.
We are navigating a complex cocktail of conflicting expectations: the clan immigrant and the Muslim immigrant versus the white nation-state host society. All find themselves at a crossroads with one another.
Ayaan Hirsi Ali: Britain is turning into Somalia
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you Ayaan Hirsi Ali for your brilliance and your books and videos! I have purchased your books as gifts for many friends who don’t understand what is happening in Western nations. I hope you and your family are safe and well.
Looking for the article...