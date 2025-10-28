Fraser Nelson is one of Britain’s sharpest commentators. I admire him greatly. His recent column in The Times, where he argues that the various manifestations of evil haunting Britain—grooming gangs, individual predators, and drug-addicted abusers—should be investigated under one umbrella, is well-intentioned. But it is also profoundly mistaken. All evil eats away at the good, but some consume the soul of a nation. To understand the true depravity of the grooming-gang scandal, we must tear through the polite language that has for years disguised it.