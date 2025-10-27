Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Ayaan Hirsi Ali

GBM
11h

I took Gov 1 as a sophomore at Harvard in 1967 and was exposed to civics for the first time in my life. I had attended a good New England prep school and had taken a year of American history but really did not get basic civics education. I found the material really interesting and so important for my general education. I agree entirely with the author but adding requirements to our college students' course work is frowned upon these days.

Sea Sentry
10h

Great post, Jenna. A solid understanding of how our political/government system works is absolutely fundamental. It might be even more valuable if contrasted with other political systems of all kinds around the world and throughout history.

Why shouldn't one's ability to show a basic understanding of our system be a requirement to vote? You have to show competency do drive a car, fly a plane, scuba dive or apply for most jobs. If it were embedded as a high school class that could meet the requirement, or the government could offer free classes to anyone who did not get it through school. Voting is perhaps a citizen's greatest power, yet there is no requirement for the slightest understanding of our system. Is that too much to ask?

