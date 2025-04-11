Playback speed
Share post
Weekly Wrap | EP08

Why We Need a National Grooming Gang Inquiry Now
Luke Daniel
and
Connor Tomlinson
Apr 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

This week, Luke Daniel and Connor Tomlinson deliver a hard-hitting conversation on the urgent need for a National Inquiry into the British grooming gangs scandal—where systemic failures and political cowardice, including under Labour, have left vulnerable young girls unprotected. They also tackle the rationale behind protectionism in the wake of Trump’s now-reversed blanket tariffs, asking whether such policies ever truly serve national interest. Finally, they dig into the latest migration stats and the unexpected surge in church attendance among young British men. Is this the beginning of a cultural shift?

Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali
Weekly Wrap
Join Ayaan Hirsi Ali and special guests as they break down the most pressing issues of the week in politics, culture, and free speech. From global affairs to ideological battles shaping the West, this weekly wrap-up delivers insightful analysis, unfiltered discussions, and fearless perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else.
Authors
Connor Tomlinson
Luke Daniel
