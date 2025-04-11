Weekly Wrap | EP08

This week, Luke Daniel and Connor Tomlinson deliver a hard-hitting conversation on the urgent need for a National Inquiry into the British grooming gangs scandal—where systemic failures and political cowardice, including under Labour, have left vulnerable young girls unprotected. They also tackle the rationale behind protectionism in the wake of Trump’s now-reversed blanket tariffs, asking whether such policies ever truly serve national interest. Finally, they dig into the latest migration stats and the unexpected surge in church attendance among young British men. Is this the beginning of a cultural shift?
