Weekly Wrap | EP 05

Should Shakespeare be Decolonised?
Connor Tomlinson
and
Luke Daniel
Mar 22, 2025
Luke Daniel, Connor Tomlinson, and Charlie Bentley-Astor discuss the appointment of new Ofsted Chief, Sir Hamid Patel, Judicial interference with Trump’s deportations plan, and the plans by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to ‘decolonise Shakespeare’.

Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali
Weekly Wrap
Join Ayaan Hirsi Ali and special guests as they break down the most pressing issues of the week in politics, culture, and free speech. From global affairs to ideological battles shaping the West, this weekly wrap-up delivers insightful analysis, unfiltered discussions, and fearless perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else.
Authors
Connor Tomlinson
Connor Tomlinson
Writes Tomlinson Talks
Luke Daniel
Luke Daniel
Writes Luke Daniel
