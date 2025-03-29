Luke Daniel and Connor Tomlinson break down Netflix’s Adolescence and ask who’s really being radicalised. They also dig into the Atlantic’s leak of the Biden Administration’s Signal messages, the UK’s Spring Budget, and the proposed new definition of Islamophobia.
Weekly Wrap | EP 06
Are young white boys really radicalised by Andrew Tate?
Mar 29, 2025
Weekly Wrap
Join Ayaan Hirsi Ali and special guests as they break down the most pressing issues of the week in politics, culture, and free speech. From global affairs to ideological battles shaping the West, this weekly wrap-up delivers insightful analysis, unfiltered discussions, and fearless perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else.Join Ayaan Hirsi Ali and special guests as they break down the most pressing issues of the week in politics, culture, and free speech. From global affairs to ideological battles shaping the West, this weekly wrap-up delivers insightful analysis, unfiltered discussions, and fearless perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else.
Authors
Connor Tomlinson
Writes Tomlinson Talks Subscribe
Luke Daniel
Writes Luke Daniel Subscribe
Recent Posts
Share this post