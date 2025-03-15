Luke Daniel and Connor Tomlinson discuss the fate of the Reform Party MP, Rupert Lowe; the destructive ego of Nigel Farage; and the future of the right in Britain. They also discuss quangos and proposals by the Sentencing Council to create a two-tiered system of justice, discriminating against ordinary white Britons.
Weekly Wrap | EP 04
Has Ruthless Nigel Farage Ruined Reform UK
Mar 15, 2025
Weekly Wrap
Join Ayaan Hirsi Ali and special guests as they break down the most pressing issues of the week in politics, culture, and free speech. From global affairs to ideological battles shaping the West, this weekly wrap-up delivers insightful analysis, unfiltered discussions, and fearless perspectives you won't hear anywhere else.
Authors
Connor Tomlinson
Luke Daniel
