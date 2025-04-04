Weekly Wrap | EP 07

This week, Luke Daniel and Connor Tomlinson discuss Marine Le Pen’s guilty verdict on embezzlement charges, the overturning of the new two-tiered Sentencing Guidelines in Britain, and the seemingly absurd Chagos Islands deal.
