The End of Denial
Iran’s nuclear annihilation isn’t just a tactical victory—it’s a moral one, decades overdue.
I understand that President Trump is a polarizing figure. But polarization is often the tax a leader pays for moral clarity. And right now, Trump represents more than a political party or a single nation. He represents the West's fading will to survive. His administration's strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure weren't just tactical decisions; they were a civilizational stand against a regime that spits in the face of everything the West claims to value.