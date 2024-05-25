We launched our Substack on April 12th – only six weeks ago. I don’t mind telling you that I was full of trepidation. My editors, Nathan and Luke, and were up with me until the wee hours frantically trying to get everything ready. But as we edited our launch article for the ninth time, we wondered: Would anyone subscribe? Did we move to the Substack platform too late? Have I been out of the public eye for too long?

Thanks to you, we have already hit our 10,000th subscriber.

I am writing to thank those generous individuals who opted for paid subscriptions. You quite literally make all of this possible. And I ask those of you who can afford it (and I completely understand that many cannot!) to upgrade to paid subscriptions.

Some of you have been very successful, and might even consider becoming founding members. Those subscriptions really help keep us afloat.

But the bulk of our subscription income is from ordinary people who see what is going on around them and want to sound the alarm. Wokism, Chinese Communism, and Islamism are coordinating to take down the civilization that took me in, the Western, Judeo-Christian Civilization that still shines like a beacon on a hill. With your help, my warnings will reach not just tens of thousands, but hundreds of thousands –perhaps even more.

***

I also have a few new things I want to share with you.

1) The first is that we will soon launch a podcast. We’re already in the process of filming the initial ones. Luke, our podcast editor, is doing a fantastic job. I won’t tell you our first few guests, but I will tell you that they’re incredible men and women. (Check my twitter soon for teasers!) We’ve purchased some state-of-the-art equipment and we are flying all over the country (and world!) to interview leading spear-carriers in the fight to save the West.

2) We’re working to introduce a series of statistical projections on the Islamization of Europe. Incredibly, it seems that no one has yet done so in a clear systematic way. I know very little about statistical models, but I have obtained a team of statisticians and programmers from elite universities who will be able to tell us, with as much accuracy as possible, when each country in Europe will tip into an Islamic plurality. The data is, I’m afraid, nothing short of terrifying. We’re working around the clock to get it out as soon as possible. You might even say – before it is too late.

3) I’m looking into launching a series of town halls. These will be available to founding members first, but we will look into ways of offering opportunities to regular paid subscribers too. I want to hear from you!

Thank you all, and God bless you!