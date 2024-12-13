Fresh from a thrashing by twice-President Trump, the Democrats are conducting a post-mortem of their election defeat. But the party’s coroners are coming to all the wrong conclusions. Both Joe Scarborough on MSNBC and Sunny Hostin on The View blamed racism and misogyny for Kamala Harris’ loss — despite Trump winning more Black voters than any Republican for 48 years. One in three non-Whites voted for Trump. The incumbent President made gains with all voters in 49 states and Washington, D.C. — a kind of coalition not built since Bill Clinton in 1992. But while the pundits blame the public, Machiavellian apparatchiks blame Biden — and each other. Nancy Pelosi lamented the lack of an open primary after Joe Biden bowed out: “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race […] And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time.” Likewise, George Clooney directed invective at Barack Obama “for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals”.

