On July 29th, 11 young girls aged between 6 and 9-years-old were stabbed multiple times at a Taylor Swift-themed birthday party. Three of them died; two in pools of their own blood and one later in the hospital. There is now rioting across England. The response to this rioting may tell us everything we need to know about the skewed preferences of Europe’s political elite and those of Britain’s in particular, the unabated demonization of the white working class, and the failure of the mass-immigration project to produce a society in which minority groups view themselves and the nation as part of a cohesive whole.

The three young girls, pictured below, were six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

They were killed by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. The police have not yet released any information about motive, but in the immediate aftermath protestors, suspecting an Islamic terror attack, gathered outside the Southport Mosque. They were met with police and dogs, and violence erupted between the protestors and the local forces. This violence has now surfaced in pockets across the country in protest against mass immigration. It’s akin, though on a smaller scale, to what we have seen in Ireland and France this year.

It should go without saying that all violent disorder which endangers lives and destroys property is unacceptable. There is no excuse that justifies riots, attacks on citizens, property damage and arson. This red line applies to all individuals or groups on the political spectrum from far right to far left and just as much to all ethnic and religious minorities regardless of their numbers or social status. It tears at the social fabric and destroys the trust which is necessary for common flourishing. Unfortunately, the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer did not say this in his statement on the developments.

The Prime Minister decided instead to single out what he calls “far-right” and made a point of stressing the need to keep Muslims and minority communities safe. In this speech, which focusses not on the spark which ignited this unrest, but rather on “Islamophobia,” and “far-right” thuggery, you can see how the Prime Minister might be gearing up to implement his de facto blasphemy laws which I warned about prior to the general election in my article “Labour’s Backdoor British Blasphemy Laws.”

Sir Keir’s rhetoric serves to embolden disaffected Muslim youths by furthering the narrative that Muslims are persecuted in western countries. It is this narrative which Islamists seize upon to radicalize the population and stir young men to violence. The response also serves to demoralize the British population, who have found that their extreme concern over the effects of mass-immigration falls on deaf ears. The play-book is always as follows: an immigrant or child of an immigrant goes on a killing rampage and the government goes after a “far-right” threat.

I wrote on the Restoration Bulletin about this trend in “Islamism and the Far Right: A False Equivalence.”

Over the last few days, the self-styled “Muslim Defence League,” a group of loosely organized young Muslim men have been parading around their towns armed with weapons in response to what they perceive as a threat to Muslim communities. They have largely been goaded on by the rhetoric of senior politicians such as Sir Keir.

There has been little interrogation of this in the media, but a proliferation of videos online gives us a glimpse into the scale of the crowds in some of these areas.

There has been no press conference held on the threat of “far-right” Muslim gangs – young men walking around their towns with machetes and pipes. In fact, videos have emerged of police in Stoke encouraging Muslim men to discard their knifes at the mosque. In organizing an amnesty for this group, in these terms, the police essentially treat Muslims as a separate community over whom legitimate authority lies in the Mosque, not the state. They might be accused of policing along sectarian lines.

One senior Labour politician, Jess Phillips, a Government Home Office Minister, has been accused of defending and excusing the behavior of these Muslim gangs on twitter.

There have been calls for her resignation.

This has culminated in a sense, amongst Britons, that there is a two-tiered application of policing. That minority “communities” are treated with kid gloves in comparison to native Britons. The moniker “Two-Tier Keir” has latched itself onto the man who has only been Prime Minister for a month.

Even Elon Musk has waded into the discussion, responding to the Prime Minister’s speech on twitter by asking: “shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?” It is a fair question, one which a large subsection of British society does not think has been answered convincingly. And it is why these sporadic outbursts of violence have continued to erupt.

This all comes in the wider context of increasing disorder and criminality on the streets in Britain. Just a few weeks ago, riots erupted in Harehills, an area in Leeds, after four children of a Romani family were taken into care by social services. A double decker bus was set on fire in the middle of the street and property was damaged and burnt throughout the night. Videos emerged of “community leaders” arguing that the Romani community could deal with its affairs internally, threatening further riots if they were not allowed to do so. It was stressed that the local police and social services were unwelcome.

More recently, on July 22nd, a solider in full uniform, was stabbed multiple times in the neck leaving his barracks. 24-year-old Nigerian migrant, Anthony Esan, has been charged with the attempted murder. It was only 11 years ago that Fusilier Lee Rigby was decapitated in the street by two Nigerian migrants.

This time, there was barely a mention on the news though there were, of course, the inevitable well wishes to the family from the Prime Minister. But the most tangible reflection on the event seems to be a change in the rules on what soldiers can wear outside of barracks in order to keep them safe from certain members of the public; a twisted irony. There is a sense that in Britain, much like the rest of Europe, events like this have become normalized. It has required the brutal murder of three young girls to bring people onto the streets.

Britain has fewer police per capita than most European countries. In accordance with the principles under which the police forces were set up in the 19th century, they have always relied on the support of the public to maintain order. It is an important principle on which the country was ordered for over a century. And it worked. There are now groups of people with a sense of identity entirely separate from that of the British and who resent the imposition of authority coming from outside their “communities.”

The scale of mass immigration into the country, from places with very different cultures to that of Britain, has radically transformed the country in just twenty years and upended the social contract. It has made this situation inevitable. It will only get worse if the political elites in Britain, including journalists, continue to refuse to have uncomfortable conversations in the public square about the nature and effects of immigration and the violence perpetrated and encouraged by certain groups.

The British people have voted in at least the last six elections to put an end to mass immigration, which they view as a drain on public finances and a danger to their way of life. And, as we have seen, over recent years it is. The offences against the British people are perhaps too numerous to list, but here are some which loom large in the memory of the British public:

2005 Central London bombings, 52 dead.

2013 Lee Rigby hacked to death by two terrorists.

2017 Westminster attack.

2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

2017 London Bridge attack.

2019 London Bridge stabbing.

2020 Reading multiple stabbings, three dead.

2021 Liverpool Women's hospital bombing.

2021 Murder of Sir David Amess MP.

2023-24 Rise of Machete brawls on the streets of towns.

2024 Army Officer stabbed outside his barracks.

On top of all this, in deprived towns across the country, from Telford, to Rotherham to Rochdale, thousands of young girls were systematically raped and groomed by Muslim grooming gangs over decades. The police turned a blind eye as this tragedy was unfolding out of fear of being accused of racism and islamophobia.

It does not seem unreasonable that a working-class British person might take one look at the changes which have occurred in his area over the last twenty years and feel betrayed.

Nearly all of this change occurred since 2001. Not only did the public not ask for this, they actively voted against this at every election over the last two decades.

Rioting is an abominable thing. Stealing, looting, and the damaging of property have been excused by swathes of liberal commentators over recent years as an essential form of speech; a way to “speak truth to power.” This is never right and punishment for violence ought to be handed down firmly. However, it cannot be the case that the expression of grief and anxiety from one “community” – the British – is condemned more harshly than the violence expressed on the streets of Britain by minority gangs on a regular basis. This is anarcho-tyranny manifest.

If the Prime Minister will come out and condemn the “Muslim Defence League” on the same terms and listen with some sympathy to the concerns of Britons from working class areas who feel that their safety is under threat, then fine. Until then, it will be #TwoTierKeir, as Musk puts it.