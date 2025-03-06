Last night, President Trump delivered his first address to the 119th Congress. It was decidedly not called a “State of the Union” address — signaling perhaps a revolutionary break from the legacy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who renamed the Presidential address in 1934. Despite Trump-Vance being the first Republican ticket since Reagan promising not to gut New Deal entitlements, as part of rock-ribbed fiscal reforms, Trump can be seen as an anti-Roosevelt President. FDR was the architect of much of America’s unelected permanent bureaucracy. Between 1933-1945, public sector employment grew from half-a-million to three-and-a-half million. This figure remained stable until Elon Musk took a metaphorical chainsaw to the knotweed of America’s Deep State. Now, outlets like NBC lament how DOGE is ending the IRS and Department of Education’s ability to act as a patronage system for racial grievance-mongers. Trump rattled off a list of cancelled USAID programs, including millions spent on vegan activism in Zambia, circumcisions in Mozambique, and an Arab Sesame Street. The President said these were scrapped because “no one knows what that is”, but we do: a divide-and-conquer strategy to pit populations foreign and domestic against each other on the basis of race and sex. Whereas the Founding Fathers fought a revolution against taxation without representation from the English crown, the second Trump Presidency is a bloodless “common sense revolution” against administration without representation on behalf of the American public. As President Trump said, “We are draining the swamp… and the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over.”

This article was first published on Courage.Media. You can read it on Ayaan’s new platform below:

Read Here

House Democrats stomped up and down like Rumpelstiltskin, once his true name had been discovered. They waved signs saying “FALSE”, and “MUSK STEALS” — showing how entitled they feel to extract wealth from American taxpayers and redistribute it to NGOs and client groups. They howled and hollered when Trump pointed out he “won the popular vote by big numbers”, and were drowned out by chants of “USA” from the Republican side. Ilhan Omar’s face soured when Trump touted having “ended the tyranny of so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies … and our country will be Woke no longer”. Others looked crestfallen at the news that a terrorist responsible for murdering American servicemen during Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal had been apprehended and extradited to the US to face justice.