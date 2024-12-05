When 1,200 men, women, and children were murdered, and 254 taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th, Israel vowed not to stop fighting until the terrorist group was vanquished. Citizens enlisted in the IDF to avenge the innocent victims of the Rei’im music festival massacre. The Israeli government has given them all the moral and military support they need to end the threat once and for all.

This unreserved defence of a people by their government after horrific crimes makes what has happened in Britain all the more sickening. For decades, thousands of children have been raped by predominantly Pakistani Muslim predators. To this day, establishment media remain silent about these ethnic and religiously motivated grooming gangs. Unlike in Israel, the UK has no authority willing to defend and avenge these girls’ stolen innocence. Worse still, the British government continues to endanger English girls through its open-doors immigration policy.

