President Trump’s military parade wasn’t fascism—it was a proud tribute to freedom, strength, and the American tradition worth defending.

I watched with genuine admiration on Saturday as President Trump’s military parade made its way down Constitution Avenue. It was a powerful performance. As someone who came to America in search of freedom from oppression, I was deeply moved by this tribute to the nation’s military heritage.

For years, millions of Americans have watched with growing unease as our cultural institutions have pushed narratives that have painted the country in the worst possible light. Many sensed something was wrong, but felt powerless to respond. Trump understands this, instinctively. The parade was a direct appeal to the public, bypassing the usual gatekeepers, offering a different story: one of pride, strength, and continuity.