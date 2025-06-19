Activists crying “Gaza genocide” distort the term beyond recognition—betraying real victims and enabling a dangerous inversion of truth and justice.

Fresh off having her Gaza-bound boat intercepted by Israeli forces, Greta Thunberg found her next stage. This past weekend in Stockholm, she joined demonstrators accusing Israel of committing genocide, a charge as inflammatory as it is ignorant. Genocide is not a catch-all insult. It has a specific legal meaning: requiring demonstrable intent to destroy an entire people because of who they are.

When activists misuse this term, they insult the memory of real victims of genocide, betraying the survivors of true systematic extermination.