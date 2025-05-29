This article was first published on Ayaan’s new platform, Courage.Media.

Germany, the economic heart of Europe — the supposed gold standard of order, stability, and industrial might — is unravelling in full view. This isn’t hyperbole. It’s not nationalist hysteria. It’s a fact, carved into the skin of innocent commuters, children, and schoolteachers. What once stood as the engine of Europe is now a cautionary tale in slow-motion collapse. A nation once known for precision, discipline, and security now radiates something closer to fatigue and fear. The cracks aren’t subtle anymore, they’re gaping, and they run through every level of German society.

Hamburg, one of the most vital arteries in Germany’s circulatory system, was the scene of the latest horror. Seventeen injured, some critically, in yet another knife attack, this time carried out by a 39-year-old woman at the city’s main train station. No political motive, we’re told. Just mental distress. Another lone wolf. Another one-off. Another excuse. But I’m skeptical, and for good reason. In today’s Germany, these so-called random stabbings almost always trace back to the same source. The same radical worldview. The same imported hostility toward everything for which the West stands. It’s there, lurking beneath the surface, over and over again.

It’s become a ritual now: blood on concrete, sirens screaming, and officials falling over themselves to insist this isn’t part of a broader pattern. Only it is.

On Thursday, May 22, a 13-year-old Arab boy stabbed his classmate at a Berlin elementary school. That same day, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy stabbed a peer on the school playground in Remscheid. These children brought kitchen knives to school. Not fists, not words — knives. Children barely old enough to ride the train alone now arrive at school carrying deadly weapons and settling playground disputes with stabs to the leg and neck. This isn’t just about crime. It’s about a slow, grinding erosion of Western values; values Germany once embodied. The old Germany believed in rules, order, and protecting its own. Now it lectures citizens on tolerance while their children bleed in school hallways. This is what the political class calls “integration”.

This isn’t integration. This is insanity, and everyone knows it. Teachers, bus drivers, doctors, police — all of them living and working inside the reality that polite society refuses to name. These attacks aren’t outliers. They’re symptoms. On Sunday, May 18, another knife tore through Germany’s thinning social fabric, this time in Bielefeld. The attacker was a Syrian asylum seeker named Mahmoud M. The scene: a group of young people celebrating Arminia Bielefeld’s promotion to the football league outside of a bar. A moment of joy quickly transformed into a bloodbath. When police entered the perpetrator’s apartment, they found books on Islam, a photo of a Hezbollah leader, and an image of Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed head of the PKK, a group that Europe still considers a terrorist organization.

A few days earlier, an Afghan asylum seeker stabbed a jogger to death, with no provocation, no warning; just another “random” act of imported chaos. The victim was a French software developer living in Germany. Out for a run. Now dead.

But the madness didn’t end on the running path. It entered the courtroom. The accused, while sitting on trial for murder, has successfully demanded that his court interpreter be removed. Why? Because she’s a woman. And he didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to her.

He slaughters a man in broad daylight, and the German court bends to protect his cultural sensitivities. Not the victim’s memory. Not the rule of law. His feelings.

These barbaric attacks have a common thread: a distorted worldview imported from failed states. From cultures where tribal loyalty trumps civil law. Where violence is a daily tool, not a last resort. Where Western norms — rule of law, gender equality, individual rights — don’t just clash, they offend. And yet, Germany keeps importing these norms by the tens of thousands, then acts surprised when the society they produce looks nothing like the one it replaced. This isn’t multiculturalism, it’s self-sabotage.

The result is a country where emergency rooms feel more like warzones and classrooms like holding cells. This is what happens when you import people faster than you can integrate them, and when you stop insisting that they assimilate at all.

And still, the authorities lie. If the attacker holds a German passport, even if they arrived from Damascus only five years ago, and still struggle to speak the language, the crime is logged as “German”. Case closed. The aforementioned Hamburg train station stabbing is being attributed to a woman with German citizenship. But what does that actually mean anymore?

The headlines are neutered. The public is gaslit. And the media plays its part, dutifully omitting ethnicity until the outrage cools. Until the blood dries. Until no one’s looking. “German” has become a statistical disguise, a state-sanctioned sleight of hand, a cover-up masquerading as classification.

Germany preaches democratic values and tolerance while silently passing on the bill for failed multicultural experiments to the very people who never asked for any of this. It’s the bureaucrats and activists who demand open borders, but it’s the bus driver in Düsseldorf and the nurse in Bremen who pays the price. The German government’s response? More border checks, more public relations campaigns, a few stern words, and then back to business. But this is no way to govern. The German people deserve better.

There’s a cultural cancer setting in, one no central bank or policy white paper can fix. What’s happening in Germany is not unfortunate. It is unacceptable. And the longer Europe’s leaders pretend it’s just a rough patch, the more knives will be drawn, the more blood will be spilled, and the more ordinary Germans — those who pay their taxes, follow the rules, and ask only to live in peace — will be told to sit down, shut up, and accept it.

But they won’t. Not forever. Because when the state fails to defend its people, the people will defend themselves. And what follows won’t be orderly or democratic. It will be raw, unfiltered, and perhaps existential.