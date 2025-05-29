Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orenv's avatar
Orenv
8h

We in the US were fortunate in that we were somehow able to vote for Trump. Denying reality is what elected Trump. Perhaps our Euro friends can outlaw the Trumps over there, but that will lead to much worse as you indicate. In our country, Trump has generally been restrained by courts and he has pretty much accepted the restraint. For the Trump haters in the USA, he will be gone in less than 4 years. But hopefully he created a movement that will pick up those 80-20 cards face up on the table and play them. Trump showed us that they can be played. He nearly paid a dear price for picking them up. But the 2nd person playing those cards hopefully won't be at as much risk.

If you don't let the Trumps happen through the normal process, the abnormal process will not be as restrained. I saw a graphic the other day of the worlds recorded military battles. Red dots on a globe. Europe was ON FIRE. You folks need to learn something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MMG's avatar
MMG
7h

Another insightfully-written, clear-headed, crisp and factual investigative read. I love your pieces, Ayaan. We are certainly at a cross-roads in history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ayaan Hirsi Ali
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture