The motivations of the man who entered a Taylor Swift-themed Birthday party to attack the young girls in attendance have now been made public. Unsurprisingly, it was motivated by Islamism. Axel Rudakubana is facing charges of making a biological weapon and possessing a jihadi terror manual. After months of accusations of prejudicial Islamophobia, there are questions to which the British public want answers.

This article was first published on Ayaan’s brand new platform Courage.Media.

Many of you have already signed up to Courage.Media, and we hope you’re enjoying the content so far. To read the full article please click below:

Continue Reading