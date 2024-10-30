The motivations of the man who entered a Taylor Swift-themed Birthday party to attack the young girls in attendance have now been made public. Unsurprisingly, it was motivated by Islamism. Axel Rudakubana is facing charges of making a biological weapon and possessing a jihadi terror manual. After months of accusations of prejudicial Islamophobia, there are questions to which the British public want answers.
I read this in depth report on "Courage ".. and it is such articles with great detail adn facts that can be checked that begin..I mean begin, to open our eyes hearts and minds to the enormity of the situaion- It is the world grappling with the HOW TO ..accomodate the great ideas of "the World" especially children being one in song and story "Live Aid 1970's " BEartles 1960's and the facts that ancient civilazations and religions have never considered little children whether richer or poorer as persons to listen to
as they now do in most school in THE WEST ( Western Civilization in Africa, Australia America and Oceania..) Youth Women and former minority groups have since Y2K grown up and gone to Collges across the globe and have advanced technology, Science and Arts to assist in resolving what seems an insoluble , insurmountable situation gripping the earth. Climate change, Gender role change, Financial market change, Political Power Bloc Shifts have been etsablished decades ago, 1970-1990..