Open X this week, and you’re likely to see a photograph of a severed leg lying in the street. You would expect such an image from the civil wars of Iraq, Lebanon, or Liberia. But no: the bloody limb belongs to an innocent bystander in the German city of Mannheim, where, yet again, a “man” has driven a car into a crowd, killing two and injuring ten more. The arbitrariness of where these attacks occur, and against whom, should not lead us to be confused about the identity of the perpetrators. Predictably, they are men from Muslim-majority countries who have exploited Europe’s pathologically open immigration and asylum policies to gain entry and lie in wait. The only details released about the suspect, arrested at the scene, are that he is “a German citizen” from Rhineland-Palatinate. However, this means little as, under the outgoing Scholz government, reforms made to the citizenship process meant foreign nationals benefit from an expedited naturalization process, and retain dual-nationality with their homeland.

Although Europe’s leaders have debased their citizenship, degraded their culture, and turned their welfare state into the world’s poor-box, other civilizations see Europeans as peoples with whom they are at war. Recognizing the existential nature of this civilizational clash, Germany, and all Europe’s leaders, must make Mannheim a “Never Again” moment for imported Islamic terror.