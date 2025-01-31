When British Muslims attempt to raise the issue, they are ostracised. Oldham Council member Raja Miah was investigated by Greater Manchester Police, under Operation Hexagon, while speaking up about abuse in the town. Maajid Nawaz and Ed Hussain's Quilliam Foundation was attacked by Qatar-funded Al Jazeera, and the Muslim Council of Britain — found in 2015 to have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Quilliam was closed down in 2021, “because nobody was listening.” In 2017, Quilliam published a report, stating that 84 percent of convicted rape gang members were “Asian”. Dr. Ella Cockbain claimed to have “debunked” this figure in 2021: writing gleefully in The Guardian that “research has found that group-based offenders are most commonly White. A powerful modern racial myth has been exploded.”