A week after voting against a national inquiry into the predominantly-Pakistani rape gangs, which tortured white working-class girls in over fifty of Britain’s towns and cities, the Labour government jumped aboard what Keir Starmer called a “far right bandwagon” by commissioning a series of local inquiries. However, the inquiries announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper are not the national inquiry that opposition MPs, the victims, and a majority of Brits support. Polling by Friderichs Advisory and JL Partners last week found that 73 percent of the public — including 75 percent of women and non-whites, and 73 percent of Labour voters — want a national inquiry into the grooming gang scandal.