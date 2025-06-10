Downtown Los Angeles has entered its third straight day of chaos. National Guard troops now occupy intersections. The sky above the Civic Center is thick with tear gas and the dull thrum of helicopters. Scooters have been hurled at police vans. Molotov cocktails, too. Waymo driverless taxis have been torched. Protesters lob fireworks and stones while LAPD and federal agents respond with foam munitions and flash-bangs. It’s not a protest anymore, it’s a siege. Three officers injured. Dozens arrested. Traffic brought to a standstill as demonstrators flooded the 101 freeway. The City of Angels has morphed into something closer to hell.

These aren’t peaceful protests gone wrong. They’re coordinated acts of left-wing rage masquerading as justice. Protesters wield megaphones and foreign flags with one hand, but throw fireworks and bricks with the other. ICE agents have become targets. Police are overrun. Fires rage, and the media calls it “symbolic”. In truth, it’s a domestic meltdown; a movement convinced of its own righteousness, completely detached from reality.