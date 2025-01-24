How did these Islamists gain such a purchase? After the 9/11 attacks, America’s security state expanded in size and scope. Abroad, the Bush administration launched the “Global War on Terror”, and invaded Afghanistan to eliminate the Al Qaeda culprits. At home, the focus became on eradicating the ideological justification for murdering thousands of Americans. As the government developed an understanding of Jihad, and Islamist ideology, two narratives emerged. The first was that we were battling a set of ideas; and the second was that it was that the criminal justice system could cleanly delineate between extreme speech and violent violations of rights, on a case-by-case basis.