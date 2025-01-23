As Americans celebrated the arrival of 2025, and with it the imminent inauguration of President Trump, Texas-born terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a truck into crowds on Bourbon Street, in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing 14 and injuring 35. He was shot dead while exchanging gunfire with attending officers. He had hidden two IEDs earlier that day, and had a remote detonator in the truck cab — but the FBI were able to render them safe after the attack. The FBI quickly deployed Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Alethea Duncan to tell the press that it was “not a terrorist incident”. No sooner than the next day was this retracted, with Deputy Assistant Director, Christopher Raia saying, without ambiguity, that it “was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act”, and that Jabar “was 100% inspired by ISIS.”