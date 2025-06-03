Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
5h

Is it just me, or are many of these Muslim extremists here as guests to this country on student, tourist or work visas? It’s bad enough we have woke professors with their luxury beliefs. We need to do a better job of vetting these people so they don’t spread their failed social policies and hate on this side of the Atlantic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Woman Writer's avatar
Woman Writer
5h

Thank you for this. I am deeply grieved about this attack, which was clearly also demonically motivated. Praying for the victims, and for our country that has been so infected by this evil. God help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ayaan Hirsi Ali
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture