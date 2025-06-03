Mohamed Soliman has been taken into custody by police in Boulder, Colorado.

I recently wrote a piece condemning the antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C. — the brutal execution of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, a young Jewish couple gunned down near the Capital Jewish Museum, just blocks from the White House. No robbery, no warning, just pure, unfiltered hatred. Owing to the sheer number of people who are indoctrinated with this hatred. there is an avalanche to come.

Now I find myself writing again, with blood still wet on American pavement, this time in Boulder, Colorado, where a man named Mohamed Sabry Soliman turned a peaceful walk into an inferno. Armed with Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower, he attacked elderly Jews who had gathered to advocate for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. Clearly unhinged, he screamed “Free Palestine”, “Zionists deserve to die”, and “They are killers!” before setting human beings on fire.

One of the victims is 88 years old. She’s a Holocaust survivor. Let that sit for a moment. A woman who escaped the flames of history once is now engulfed by them again, but on American soil. Boulder isn’t a powder-keg city. It’s not a place you typically associate with rage or radicalism. It’s full of yoga studios, vegan cafés, and graduate students sipping matcha in the sun. It’s where people go to feel safe, enlightened, even smug. And yet it happened there.

More than hate, this was an act of terrorism; a deliberate, premeditated assault, designed to maim, terrify, and send a message. This wasn’t some ambiguous altercation between opposing protesters. It wasn’t a “clash” or a “scuffle” or whatever soft language the headlines might trot out in order to dull the horror. It was raw, raging antisemitism.

The attack wasn’t random. The victims weren’t collateral damage in ideological crossfire, they weren’t government officials, and they weren’t shaping policy or holding power. They were targeted simply because they were Jewish. They were good, decent people, walking peacefully through a Colorado shopping district in order to raise awareness about innocent hostages still held by a genocidal terrorist group. Some of those hostages are toddlers. And for that act of empathy, they were met with firebombs.

Let’s not mince our words here. Jews are being hunted in America. Not metaphorically, not symbolically. Literally. Hunted in the streets of Washington D.C. Shot outside museums. Set ablaze in broad daylight while chanting for peace. This is not theoretical. This is not “emerging”. It is already here and intensifying in ferocity and force.

We were promised “never again”. But look around. It’s happening not in some distant authoritarian regime, but in Boulder, and Brooklyn, and Washington, D.C. We are watching something incredibly dangerous unfold: the fusion of geopolitical anger with domestic ignorance; misinformed rage weaponized by the emotionally unstable who believe that every Jewish civilian is fair game, that every synagogue is a military base, and that every peaceful walk is a battlefield.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is not just a disturbed man. He is the product of a climate that allowed him to fester. A climate where “globalize the intifada” is chanted on college campuses, and where Jewish students are told they must “denounce Zionism” in order to be “welcome” at events.

The violence in Boulder didn’t erupt in a vacuum. It followed universities actively indoctrinating students through “decolonizing” the curriculum, and the repeated suggestion that Israeli civilians, by virtue of their nationality, are legitimate targets. And now, that logic is coming home.

Antisemitism is not just rising. It is metastasizing. And if we don’t treat it at the root — its chants, credos, justifications, and gaslit rebranding as “activism” — then no law enforcement agency will be able to stop the next firebomb. Or the one after that. If we continue to give antisemitism new disguises, it will persist in finding new excuses to punish those who need protection the most.

Soliman yelled, “They are killers.” But that’s not a political analysis. That’s an ancient, venomous echo. From medieval pogroms to modern conspiracy boards, the lie remains the same: that Jews are the enemy, that Jews are to blame, that Jews must burn. To those reading this who are not Jewish, this is your fight, too. Because once a society permits hatred of Jews, no one else is far behind. The fire never stays where it starts. And to those who are Jewish, who are grieving, afraid, and angry — I stand with you. We will not be silent. We will not be cowed. We will name this. We will fight it. Because if we don’t, the next headline won’t be Boulder. It will be your city.