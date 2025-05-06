In a landmark judgment on 16 April, the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biology. The protected characteristic of “sex” under the 2010 Equality Act refers to “biological sex”, not “acquired gender” via GRCs (Gender Recognition Certificates) and self-identification.

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission has released interim guidance on how organisations should interpret the ruling. The primary concern is single-sex spaces in “workplaces and services that are open to the public”: