News broke this morning that “a car” had driven into a crowd of 2,500 Versi trade union demonstrators in Munich, at 10:30 AM (CET) — on the eve of the Munich Security Conference and only ten days away from a federal election, in which the national populist party AfD are poised to make unprecedented gains. If you were reading the Washington Post, the New York Times, Reuters, or the BBC, you may infer from the headlines that the automobile in question was possessed by a poltergeist, and swerved without cause into pedestrians, killing one and injuring twenty-eight — including children. Panic might ensue, with the fear that any of our vehicles could take on a life of its own, and swerve into oncoming traffic without warning.