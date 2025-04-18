Per a rule set by Douglas Murray in his recent Joe Rogan Experience appearance, I typically avoid commenting on events in a land I’ve never visited. Kibbutz Re’im is 2,222 miles from my home in London. I am not Jewish, and I have no more connection to Israel than I do to Iceland. But I am forced to take an interest in the ongoing war between the Jewish state and Hamas because successive governments have imported a demographic for whom Gaza matters more than Great Britain. Thus, our national politics has been held hostage over the fate of Palestinians since the October 7th massacre. Given the utter capitulation of our institutions to the mob’s demands, one gets a horrifying feeling reading Murray’s new book, On Democracies and Death Cults, that, if an October 7th-style massacre were to happen in the West, our governments would side with the terrorists.

The book is a must-read for its harrowing eyewitness accounts from October 7th:

Please note: some readers may find the below details distressing.

Of Major “Y”, an American who enlisted in the IDF, who was fired upon by a Hamas militant lying prone beneath an elderly woman in a wheelchair, using her as a human shield.

Of Rada — one of three Druze brothers who catered the Nova festival — who recalls watching three terrorists argue in Arabic over whether to kidnap or kill a 19-year-old girl, before another Hamas militant arrived and shot her in the head. She was still begging for her life after half her face had been blown away.

Of the women at the Nahal Oz military base, whose tendons were cut to stop them running away, and raped for impregnation by Hamas militants, before 66 were shot dead.

Of IDF soldier Nimrod, who arrived at the scene of the massacre, and stopped to cover the bare and bloodied buttocks of dead women before gunning down more than 30 Hamas militants. He said, “I saw Auschwitz before my eyes … That day I promised I would be a combat soldier for the rest of my life. I also promised myself that I would tell the story for those that cannot.” Stories like 74-year-old Bracha Levinson’s: whose murder was filmed and posted on Facebook, and whose charred remains took a month to identify.