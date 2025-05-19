Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ilya Okun's avatar
Ilya Okun
7h

The USA stepped onto this slippery road when we turned the "Melting Pot" concept into "Multiculturalism". We started forgetting that we are all Americans, and some evil minds introduced us as different groups divided by our skin color, the origin of our ancestors, our ethnic backgrounds, our religion, and our sexual orientation. Etc.

Since then, each small group has started demanding special rights, privileges, and ways to increase their influence not inside their specific group but on the general population.

The most egregious example of that trend is the reaction of the "black/brown" population, which had no problem with the illegal immigration of millions of "black/brown" people from Africa, the Middle East, and Latino countries, and suddenly opposing legal immigration of a few hundred white Africaners from South Africa.

The same trend with the Muslim population - they actively promote Islamization of the countries they came to. They do not want to assimilate into the host country's culture; they want to dominate in forcing gullible Democratic governments to submit to their way of life, like trying to push the introduction of Sharia laws in Christian countries.

Praise goes to President Trump for stopping this invasion. Now we need to get rid of the slime that came to our country, and we need to come back to the melting pot American ideal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MrZero's avatar
MrZero
7hEdited

It's beginning to look like when we finally update the immigration law we must prohibit citizenship for anyone who supports, facilitates, or encourages significant changes to our legal system. Freedom of religion does NOT mean one has a right to destroy what was built over 250 years. Western civilization is ours to lose!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ayaan Hirsi Ali
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture