"What has NYC become", Bill Ackman recently tweeted, "that an avowed socialist who has supported defunding the police, whose solution to lowering food prices is city-owned supermarkets, who doesn't understand that freezing rents will only reduce the supply of housing, who has no experience managing an organization—let alone a city with a $100+ billion budget and a $2 trillion economy—and who believes chants for 'Globalizing the Intifada' are acceptable, wins the Democratic Primary?"