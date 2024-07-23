This week on the Restoration Podcast I’m delighted to introduce you to Professor Amy Wax!

Luke has been in Poland while I have been travelling and writing, and he has been chatting things through with a few interesting thinkers who I’m excited to host on the Bulletin.

When he told me he was with Amy Wax, I said he should make sure to interview her so that you can all see how precisely she has thought about some of the structural and moral issues facing America, and the West more generally.

Anyone who has followed her work will already know that she is putting up the good fight to defend Academic freedom at the University of Pennsylvania. And we are fully behind Professor Wax at RestorationBulletin.

But what struck me watching the interview was how specific her recommendations were for the Restoration of Academic freedom, and for the inculcation of virtue in the lives of every American.

I have to say, I wasn’t expecting to be quite so moved by Professor Wax’s answer to Luke’s final question. It certainly choked him up, and I can see why.

There really is a crisis of leadership in the West today. I would be keen to hear your thoughts in the comments on how we go about fixing that.

p.s. you should be able to hear our very talented friend, a virtuoso pianist, playing a concert in the background.

Share

I am posting links below to two of the things Professor Wax mentioned in the chat:

Eisenhower speech.

Moynihan report: https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/moynihan-report-1965/

Enjoy!