On Thursday 5th June, anti-gender ideology activist “Billboard” Chris Elston and ADF International communications officer Lois McLatchie Miller were arrested by Brussels police in Belgium, for having conversations with consenting adults about the inability of children to consent to irreversible puberty blockers. Elston initially called the police because a deranged man was following and intimidating Miller, while calling both a fascist in Flemish. More fool Chris for thinking the hi-vis enforcers of the Woke hegemony would side with them. Within minutes, they were encircled by a station’s worth of officers, before being taken to the police station, cautioned, and relieved of their signs, which were forcibly confiscated. Written on their signs? “Children are never born in the wrong body.” How hateful.