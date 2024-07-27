This is just a short post to thank my readers. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! We launched three short months ago, and we already have a healthy readership.

Restoration has a bright future ahead. Our podcast is up and running (thank you Luke!) and my big project on the Islamization of Europe is ticking along as we gather data and my quantitative guys model it. I’ll let you know when we’re ready to unveil. Preliminary results are deeply concerning—watch this space.

I’m conscious that not everyone I want to speak to can spare the money for a paid subscription. That’s why I’ve kept all my content free so far, and why I intend to keep my most important posts free, come what may. Our world has spun out of control, and anything we can do to help restore its balance must be done independently of financial considerations.

However, if you value our work I urge you to become a paid subscriber or founding member!