This is just a short post to thank my readers. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! We launched three short months ago, and we already have a healthy readership.
Restoration has a bright future ahead. Our podcast is up and running (thank you Luke!) and my big project on the Islamization of Europe is ticking along as we gather data and my quantitative guys model it. I’ll let you know when we’re ready to unveil. Preliminary results are deeply concerning—watch this space.
I’m conscious that not everyone I want to speak to can spare the money for a paid subscription. That’s why I’ve kept all my content free so far, and why I intend to keep my most important posts free, come what may. Our world has spun out of control, and anything we can do to help restore its balance must be done independently of financial considerations.
However, if you value our work I urge you to become a paid subscriber or founding member!
I recently became a paying subscriber, but I want to thank you for keeping it free to the extent you can, and for the work you're doing
I’m a paid subscriber and thankful that you remain free for all to read. Your voice is too important and I hope that someday, there’s a way to follow and hear many voices that does not require a paywall because many can not afford multiple subscriptions. I subscribe to about 20 outlets, primarily on Substack and it’s quite expensive. But I do it to help support those voices since I no longer rely on mainstream media and have stopped most of those subscriptions. But I want your voice and dozens of others to be heard around the world. By the way, do you have any information on Any Wax’s talk in Poland following Luke’s interview? I’d like to hear it as she mentioned it focused on K-12 education.